This past summer, Jimothy, the Ballard dumpster-diving raccoon, leaped into our hearts and imagination. Now, the short-spined raccoon has become a legend and officially made someone's college fund a lot healthier. The Mariners handed out 20,000 free Jimothy rookie cards to fans entering T-Mobile Park on August 5th, honoring the internet-famous raccoon with baseball stats and a player bio that reads, deadpan, "No, it's a raccoon" under the batting stance question.

Only one card came printed in gold — a true one-of-one — and it landed in the hands of 13-year-old Abby.

A Bidding War Nobody Saw Coming

Abby's family listed the card on eBay, and things escalated fast. By Tuesday afternoon, it sat at $5,400 across 68 bids. A day later, it more than doubled to $12,300. The weekend brought real momentum — past $17,000 by Saturday — before the auction closed Sunday at $20,100 after 100 total bids.

That number now sits above the previous record for a stadium giveaway card, a Dodgers "One Piece" promo that sold for $19,800 back in February. Even the standard, non-gold Jimothy cards are trading for $25 and up, with rarer numbered versions fetching several hundred dollars.

What Jimothy's Legacy Looks Like Now

The family says the proceeds are earmarked for something practical — Abby's college fund, or possibly a future home down payment, rather than anything ceremonial. Jimothy himself became a phenomenon after Seattle resident Kiana Hall filmed him rummaging through a Ballard neighborhood in July, and the Mariners leaned into it hard, even serving a "Trashed Panda" cocktail in a dumpster-shaped cup during Jimothy Night.

For anyone in the Wenatchee Valley who's ever tossed a stadium giveaway item straight into a junk drawer, this one's a reminder —sometimes the free thing at the gate turns out to be worth a genuine small fortune, deformed raccoon and all.

Seattle Mariners 2025 AL West Champs! Seattle Mariners 2025 AL West Champs! Gallery Credit: Getty Editorial