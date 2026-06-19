A Wenatchee-area player collected the larger of the two prizes. Samuel D. claimed $50,000 on June 17 after purchasing a ticket for the $250,000 Loteria 8th Edition Scratch game.

Wenatchee Player Claims $50,000 Prize

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According to lottery records, the winning ticket was sold at Wenatchee Valley Truck Stop on State Highway 97A.

Moses Lake Winner Collects $20,000

In Moses Lake, Bret R. claimed a $20,000 prize on June 18 from a Tic Tac Tripler Scratch ticket. Lottery officials said the ticket was purchased at the Circle K store on North Stratford Road.

Lottery Posts Latest Winners

Both wins were recently posted on Washington's Lottery's website among the agency's latest claimed Scratch ticket prizes.