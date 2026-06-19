Wenatchee Player Wins $50K in Washington Lottery Scratch Game
A Wenatchee-area player collected the larger of the two prizes. Samuel D. claimed $50,000 on June 17 after purchasing a ticket for the $250,000 Loteria 8th Edition Scratch game.
Wenatchee Player Claims $50,000 Prize
READ MORE: Douglas County Murder Case Reaches Plea Deal
According to lottery records, the winning ticket was sold at Wenatchee Valley Truck Stop on State Highway 97A.
Moses Lake Winner Collects $20,000
In Moses Lake, Bret R. claimed a $20,000 prize on June 18 from a Tic Tac Tripler Scratch ticket. Lottery officials said the ticket was purchased at the Circle K store on North Stratford Road.
Lottery Posts Latest Winners
Both wins were recently posted on Washington's Lottery's website among the agency's latest claimed Scratch ticket prizes.
Here are the Luckiest Lottery Numbers Ever:
Will they be lucky for you? You can't know unless you play.
Gallery Credit: Ben Kuhns