The Puck Drops Saturday 9/19, and We're Giving Away Tickets

The Wenatchee Wild kick off their fourth WHL season Saturday night at 6 p.m., hosting the Seattle Thunderbirds at Town Toyota Center. We're giving away four free four-packs of tickets to the Wolves Den for the occasion, and entering only takes a minute.

Opening night carries extra weight this year. Goaltender Tobias Tvrznik, who anchored the Wild's crease last season and earned a spot on the WHL's Western Conference Second All-Star Team, was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the fourth round back in June. He's already spent time at Colorado's development camp this summer, and he's back between the pipes for Wenatchee before heading to Ohio State in 2027.

PHOTO: Wenatchee Wild goaltender Tobias Tvrznik makes a save during a 2025-26 Wenatchee Wild home game. Tvrznik was selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the fourth round of the 2026 National Hockey League Draft on Saturday. (Photo courtesy: Russ Alman/Wenatchee Wild) PHOTO: Wenatchee Wild goaltender Tobias Tvrznik makes a save during a 2025-26 Wenatchee Wild home game. Tvrznik was selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the fourth round of the 2026 National Hockey League Draft on Saturday. (Photo courtesy: Russ Alman/Wenatchee Wild)

Watching Tomorrow's NHL Talent in Wenatchee

That's the real draw of WHL hockey — these are 16- to 20-year-olds who'll be wearing NHL sweaters within a couple of years, some destined for the Seattle Kraken, others for teams across the league entirely. Watching them now, before the draft hype and the big contracts, is part of what makes junior hockey worth showing up for.

Here's How to Enter

The deadline to enter for a four-pack of opening night tickets is Sunday, September 13th, at 11:59 p.m. Good luck, and hope to see you at the Wolves Den Saturday night for puck drop.

Iconic TEAM USA Hockey Photos Gallery Credit: Clay Moden