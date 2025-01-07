Damaged Boardwalk Section Closed in Chelan Riverwalk Park
Chelan PUD reports a section of the popular Riverwalk Park trail in Chelan is closed after a section was heavily damaged by fallen trees and debris.
The damage was discovered on Sunday, according to Rachel Hansen in a news release from Chelan PUD.
The damage occured on a section of the trail's wooden boardwalk, which was closed for for public safety. A temporary detour is in place around the closure via South Emerson Street.
The cause of the damage is believed to be soil saturation in recent weeks that destabilized the wooded hillside above the trail. Hansen said the time of the slide is undetermined but the the damage was reported around 10 a.m. Sunday. There have been no injuries reported.
Before the boardwalk can be reopen, Hansen said Chelan PUD will need to investigate the stability of the hillside and remaining trees and vegetation, as well as the structural integrity of the boardwalk. The damaged section spans about 20-30 feet in the middle of the boardwalk.
"We will have to determine the scope of the repairs, line up all the permits that need to happen and then we will be prepared with a better timeline on when we can reopen the boardwalk" Hansen said.
