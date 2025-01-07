Shown Left to Right are: Ella Johnson (W), Addie Sangster (W), Daeja Carlson (W), Yasmin Perez (E), Ava Smeller (W), Mia Tostado (E), Alona Simbirskiy (E), Jenna Daley (E), Sierra Rodriguez (W), Tessa Schall (E)

The Top 10 Candidates for the 106th Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty were announced Tuesday night, January 7th at Numerica Performing Arts Center.

The five Wenatchee and five Eastmont School District Senior girls vying for the 2025 Queen and two Princesses are :

Sierra Rodriguez, daughter of Susie Rodriguez and Tony Rodriguez (W) Addie Sangster, daughter of Cindy Sangster, and Corey & Cheryl Sangster (W) Ava Smeller, daughter of Matt & Sarah Smeller (W) Daeja Carlson, daughter of Janelle Carlson (W) Ella Johnson, daughter of Kyle & Andie Johnson (W) Tessa Schall, daughter of Danielle Schall and Ryan Schall (E) Yasmin Perez, daughter of Isabet Torres and Santiago Pérez (E) Jenna Daley, daughter of Craig & Trisha Field (E) Mia Tostado, daughter of José & Luz Tostado (E) Alona Simbirskiy , daughter of Vera Simbirskiy and Boris Simbirskiy (E)

(W) Wenatchee School District (E) Eastmont School District

Get our free mobile app

The Top 10 Candidates will be spending the next month being interviewed by radio and TV stations, touring many local businesses and attending speech, makeup, media and etiquette lessons in preparation for the 2025 Royalty Selection Pageant, sponsored by Cashmere Valley Bank on Saturday, February 8th at 7:00pm in the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

$31,000 in scholarships will be awarded Pageant Night with the Queen receiving a $10,000 scholarship and each Princess receiving a $5,000 scholarship.

Pageant tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 14 online only through the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

For more information, call (509) 662-3616 or go to www.appleblossom.org