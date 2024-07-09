Major Grocers Announce Which 124 WA Stores Will Be Sold Off

CREDIT Kroger Investor Relations

Kroger and Albertsons, have been working on a merger since September of 2023.  A long list of stores and distribution centers that will be sold was announced for the first time.

A large number are located throughout the state of Washington. 

The new agreement by the two chains is meant to satisfy the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's antitrust regulations. 

Here's the full map of the historic store merger 

All stores slated to be divested would be sold to C&S Wholesale Grocers.

In the list released publicly, we now know that Safeway, Albertsons, QFC, and Haggen locations across Washington are involved in the sale. 

You can see the full list of the 124 Washington stores and 1 distribution location below. The full national list can be found here.

Haggen — 1406 Lake Tapps Pkwy E, Auburn 

Safeway — 101 Auburn Way S, Auburn 

Albertsons — 2108 W Main St, Battle Ground 

Safeway — 904 W Main St, Battle Ground 

QFC — 201 NE State Route 300, Belfair 

QFC — 10116 NE 8th St, Bellevue 

QFC — 2636 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue 

QFC — 3550 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue 

QFC — 15600 NE 8th St Ste K1, Bellevue 

QFC — 1510 145th Pl SE, Bellevue Haggen — 2814 Meridian, Bellingham 

Haggen — 1401 12th St, Bellingham 

Haggen — 210 36th St, Bellingham 

Haggen — 2900 Woburn St, Bellingham 

Safeway — 1275 E Sunset Dr, Bellingham 

Safeway — 21301 Hwy 410, Bonney Lake 

QFC — 18921 Bothell Way NE, Bothell 

QFC — 22833 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell 

Safeway — 20711 Bothell Hwy, Bothell 

Safeway — 1401 NE McWilliams Rd, Bremerton 

Safeway — 138 SW 148th St, Burien 

Haggen — 757 Haggen Dr, Burlington 

Safeway — 17023 SE 272nd St, Covington 

Safeway — 27035 Pacific Hwy S, Des Moines 

Safeway — 510 Grant Rd, East Wenatchee 

QFC — 22828 100th Ave W, Edmonds 

Safeway — 400 N Ruby St, Ellensburg 

QFC — 1009 Monroe Ave, Enumclaw 

QFC — 2615 Broadway, Everett 

Safeway — 4128 Rucker Ave, Everett 

Safeway — 5802 134th Pl SE, Everett 

Safeway — 2109 SW 336th St, Federal Way 

Haggen — 1815 Main St, Ferndale 

Albertsons — 11330 51st Ave NW, Gig Harbor 

Safeway — 4831 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor 

Safeway — 10105 224th St E, Graham 

QFC — 1540 NW Gilman Blvd, Issaquah 

Safeway — 735 NW Gilman Blvd Ste B, Issaquah 

Safeway — 1451 Highlands Dr NE, Issaquah 

Safeway — 6850 NE Bothell Way, Kenmore 

QFC — 13304 SE 240th St, Kent 

Safeway — 13101 SE Kent-Kangley Rd, Kent 

QFC — 11224 NE 124th St, Kirkland 

QFC — 425 Urban Plaza Ste 100, Kirkland 

Safeway — 12519 NE 85th St, Kirkland 

Safeway — 10020 NE 137th St, Kirkland 

QFC — 4775 Whitman Ln SE, Lacey 

Safeway — 4700 Yelm Hwy SE, Lacey 

Safeway — 717 State Route 9 NE, Lake Stevens 

Safeway — 2930 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview 

QFC — 7500 196th St SW Ste B, Lynnwood

 Safeway — 19500 Hwy 99, Lynnwood 

QFC — 22131 SE 237th St, Maple Valley 

Safeway — 26916 Maple Valley Rd, Maple Valley 

Haggen — 3711 88th St NE, Marysville 

Safeway — 1258 State St, Marysville 

QFC — 8421 SE 68th St, Mercer Island 

QFC — 7823 SE 28th St, Mercer Island 

Safeway — 16304 Bothell-Everett Hwy, Mill Creek 

Safeway — 19651 Hwy 2, Monroe 

QFC — 22803 44th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace 

Safeway — 315 E College Way, Mt Vernon 

QFC — 11700 Mukilteo Speedway, Mukilteo 

QFC — 6940 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle 

QFC — 460 E North Bend Way, North Bend 

Haggen — 31565 State Route 20 #1, Oak Harbor 

Haggen — 1313 Cooper Point Rd SW, Olympia 

Safeway — 4280 Martin Way E, Olympia 

QFC — 1890 Irondale Rd, Port Hadlock 

Albertsons — 1434 Olney Ave SE, Port Orchard 

Safeway — 3355 Bethel Rd SE, Port Orchard 

Safeway — 370 SW Sedgwick Rd, Port Orchard 

QFC — 515 Sheridan St, Port Townsend 

Safeway — 708 Shaw Rd, Puyallup 

Safeway — 611 S Meridian, Puyallup 

QFC — 15800 Redmond Way, Redmond 

QFC — 8867 161st Ave NE, Redmond 

QFC — 23475 NE Novelty Hill Rd, Redmond 

Safeway — 15000 NE 24th, Redmond 

QFC — 4800 NE 4th St, Renton 

Safeway — 200 S 3rd St, Renton 

QFC — 2902 228th Ave SE, Sammamish 

QFC — 17847 1st Ave S, Seattle 

QFC — 1600 W Dravus St, Seattle 

QFC — 2500 SW Barton St, Seattle 

QFC — 1401 Broadway, Seattle 

QFC — 2707 Rainier Ave S, Seattle 

QFC — 1531 NE 145th St, Seattle 

QFC — 11100 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle 

QFC — 4500 Wallingford Ave N, Seattle 

QFC — 9999 Holman Rd NW, Seattle 

QFC — 500 Mercer St, Seattle 

QFC — 4550 42nd Ave SW, Seattle 

QFC — 417 Broadway E #2, Seattle

QFC — 5700 24th Ave NW, Seattle 

Safeway — 8340 15th Ave NW, Seattle 

Safeway — 2622 California Ave SW, Seattle 

Safeway — 7340 35th Ave NE, Seattle 

QFC — 990 E Washington St, Sequim 

Safeway — 600 Franklin St, Shelton 

QFC — 600 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline 

Haggen — 1301 Ave D, Snohomish 

Safeway — 1119 13th St, Snohomish 

Safeway — 2509 E 29th Ave, Spokane 

Safeway — 14020 E Sprague Ave, Spokane 

QFC — 27008 92nd Ave NW, Stanwood 

QFC — 11104 Pacific Ave S, Tacoma 

QFC — 4101 49th Ave NE, Tacoma 

Safeway — 1624 72nd St E, Tacoma 

Safeway — 2637 N Pearl St, Tacoma 

Safeway — 3842 Bridgeport Way, Tacoma 

Safeway — 705 Trosper Rd SW, Tumwater 

Safeway — 500 Cleveland Ave SE, Tumwater 

QFC — 3505 SE 192nd Ave, Vancouver 

Safeway — 6701 E Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver 

Safeway — 6711 NE 63rd St, Vancouver 

Safeway — 408 NE 81st St, Vancouver 

Safeway — 2615 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver 

Safeway — 6700 NE 162nd Ave Ste 500, Vancouver 

Safeway — 13023 NE Hwy 99 Ste 1, Vancouver 

Safeway — 3707 N Main St, Vancouver 

Safeway — 14300 NE 20th Ave, Vancouver 

Haggen — 17641 Garden Way NE, Woodinville 

Safeway — 5702 Summitview Ave, Yakima

Distribution Center

Auburn (Albertsons) — 3520 Pacific Ave S, Auburn

