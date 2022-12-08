Wenatchee Police Still Looking For JCPenney Burglary Suspect

The Wenatchee Police Department is still looking for the suspect who hid inside a JCPenney dressing room and stole jewelry back in November.

On Nov. 16, Wenatchee Police Officers responded to an alarm at the Wenatchee JCPenney around midnight.

Upon inspection, officers discovered two broken jewelry cases along with surveillance footage that showed the suspect hiding inside a dressing room.

Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld said that after the store closed, the suspect broke into the two jewelry cases and escaped through the emergency exit doors.

Reinfeld withheld the exact monetary value of the jewelry stolen from that night.

Due to camera quality, officers are still unable to identify the suspect.