Lakeside High School in Nine Mile Falls, northwest of Spokane, is one of four schools nationwide still competing for a $1 million football field makeover in T-Mobile’s Friday Night 5G Lights contest. The field started with about 2,400 schools. Lakeside is now in the final round against Menasha High in Wisconsin, Covington High in Louisiana, and Buffalo Gap High in Virginia.

As the West Division champion, the school has already won $250,000 and a weight room makeover. Principal Mike McCune says winning the grand prize would be “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

A Community Still Recovering

This is more than a football story. The Spokane Complex Fires destroyed about 833 buildings, and the Nine Mile Falls School District was hit by the Autumn Lane fire, which destroyed 165 homes and structures. About 90% of the district was under level three evacuation orders, and many students and staff lost their homes.

Those of us in North Central Washington know what a wildfire summer feels like. We endured the Broadview Heights Fire; we recently watched the smoke, the evacuation lines, and the Little Giant Fire. It’s easy to see ourselves in Nine Mile Falls.

The school’s facilities are also struggling. The district’s capital levy failed in April. The portable bleachers are too small to hold the student body, McCune says, so the band plays on the track, and the cheerleaders can’t cheer in front of the student section.

via MonsterFun.fun via MonsterFun.fun

How to Vote

Voting is free, and you can vote once a day through November 8. Go to THIS LINK and VOTE. The grand prize winner is announced on November 12.

It takes about 10 seconds, and it’s the kind of small act that can add up. Set a daily reminder on your phone, share the link with friends, and ask coworkers to do the same.

For a small school that has been through a lot, a new field would be more than turf. It would be a reason to celebrate. Thank you for considering supporting the Lakeside community.

Spokane Fire Photos Spokane Recovers From The Devastation Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

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