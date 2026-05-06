While big-box stores and automated checkouts are everywhere these days, North Central Washington still keeps close ties to its farming roots through its independent grocers. From the fruit-filled valleys of Chelan County and Douglas County, these local markets offer more than just groceries. They bring people together.

In Leavenworth, Dan’s Food Market is known for its high-quality meats and produce. The staff often greets customers by name, making the service feel personal. My favorite service Dan’s Food Market provides is the great handmade sandwiches in the back of the store. A local turned me onto their sandwiches, and I’ve gone back almost a half dozen times since.

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Manson Bay Market is an important spot for the Lake Chelan community. Bear Foods Natural Market in downtown Chelan offers organic essentials and a welcoming café.

Another one of my favorite locally owned grocery stores in Chelan is the Chelan Red Apple Market. We like to stop in and stock up for our Lake Chelan adventures. Like Skippers Fish & Chips? Stop in and ask for some!

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In Wenatchee, Plaza Super Jet is a longtime favorite of mine for everyday shopping, and Wenatchee Natural Foods appeals to health-minded shoppers with its family-run feel and homemade food. I love how many of them know me by name. Great customer service!

Across the Columbia River in East Wenatchee, Tony’s Market Place on Grant Road is yet another local place that serves up my favorite Skippers Fish & Chips. It's a great place to grab food and drink on the go. Have I missed a local store that you love? Leave a comment and let us know.

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