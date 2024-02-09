Man Bet on Wrong Super Bowl Team for 16 Years – Here’s his Pick

This man’s long run of bad luck in the big game has cost him a lot of money. For 16 years he’s bet on the winner of the Super Bowl - and lost every year.

Because of his bad long streak, he’s now famous.

Super Bowl 58 (LVIII) features the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs vs. The San Francisco 49ers. Catch the game on CBS with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 pm - This Sunday (February 11th) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

About a quarter of Americans or 68 million people are betting on who will win.

How much money is being bet on Sunday’s outcome?

$23 billion.

Who is expected to win this year’s Super Bowl?

At the time of this writing, the 49ers are a 2-point favorite to win Super Bowl 58 on Sunday.

Who is this guy who keeps losing bets on the Big Game?

For 16 NFL seasons in a row, a guy on Reddit, who goes by im_THIS_guy keeps betting on the Super Bowl - and has infamously kept losing.

This year he’s picking the Kansas City Chiefs to win. which means they're going to lose if his streak continues.

The supercomputers at ESPN have weighed in

“ESPN's FPI has the 49ers winning 59.4% of the simulations. And they are favored to win by an average of 3.1 points.” -ESPN.com

Here are some odd Super Bowl prop bets

Who will win the coin flip? What color is this celebratory Gatorade bath? Will Travis Kelce be the first to catch a pass? Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift on the field after the game?

Enjoy the game! Hoping you win some money or a free cup of coffee from your best friend or family member.

