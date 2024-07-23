Man Arrested Hiding In Shop 24-Hours After Chase, Crash

A 38-year-old Moses Lake man faces charges after fleeing from deputies and disappearing for more than 24-hours.

Deputies spotted a vehicle in the roadway on Road W-NE, between Road 9 and 10 at about 4 am Monday. When they woke the driver, he immediately started the car and sped away.

Deputies chased the vehicle until it crashed behind a shop a short time later near Road R-SE and South Frontage Road East.

The driver then fled on foot. Deputies used a K-9 and a drone to try and find the suspect but were not successful.

It wasn't until 11am Tuesday that the shop owner called in to report the suspect was hiding inside.

Deputies then came and arrested the suspect, who has been identified as Kurtus Brown of Moses Lake.

Grant County Sheriff's spokesperson Kyle Foreman says Brown likely dealt with the elements after spending more than 24 hours hiding in the shop.

"It was a hot day yesterday," said Foreman. "I can't imagine how hot it was inside a shop. And he spent the night in there, it got a little cool last night compared to the outside temperatures we've been experiencing. So, he probably had a cold night sleeping in the shop."

Brown faces charges of felony eluding.

There was a female passenger in the vehicle early Monday when it crashed. She was detained briefly but released as she had not committed any crime.

The vehicle was impounded after detectives were able to see that there was drug paraphernalia inside of it.