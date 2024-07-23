Representative Kim Schrier has commented on President Biden’s decision to not seek reelection. The 8th District Democrat's statement praised Biden as an inspiring example of putting country above self and that he will go down as one of the most consequential presidents in the nation's history.

Schrier is seeking her 4th term this fall.

Schrier's only GOP challenger, Carmen Goers said Biden's decision to end his Presidential campaign wasn't easy and should be given the respect it deserves. Goers pledged to work with whoever is in the Oval Office to ensure constituents in the 8th Congressional District are being heard and policies developed that impact them.

Read both statements below

Get our free mobile app

Rep. Kim Schrier Rep. Kim Schrier loading...

8th District Rep. Kim Schrier's full statement on President Biden

“President Biden’s decision to not seek reelection is another example of his selflessness and commitment to our country. He showed that heart of service over decades in the Senate, as our Vice President, and most of all, by rescuing our nation from four more years of a corrupt and reckless Trump administration. Now, by passing the torch to a new generation of leaders, President Biden sets an inspiring example of putting country above self. We will forever be grateful for his commitment to our country and his decades of service. I have no doubt in my mind that he will go down as one of the most consequential presidents in our nation's history.” -- Rep. Kim Schrier

Carmen Goers Carmen Goers loading...

Carmen Goers, candidate for Washington’s 8th Congressional District full statement.

“President Biden showed real strength in announcing today that he will no longer seek a second term. Regardless of how I feel about his policies or politics, making this decision isn’t easy and should be given the respect it deserves.

Since starting my run for Congress, I have spoken to many who feel the crunch at the gas tank, grocery store, and in their utility bills. America needs a leader committed to making positive changes that benefit everyone.

I will work with whoever is in the Oval Office to ensure that my constituents in the 8th Congressional District are being heard and sharing their voices as we develop policies that impact them.” -- Carmen Goers