Silver Alert Issued For Missing, At-Risk Elderly Wenatchee Man

Police in the Wenatchee Valley are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing elderly man.

On Sunday (Aug. 16), the Washington State Patrol issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Wenatchee Police Department for 86-year-old Carl Pruitt, who investigators say was last seen at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday (Aug. 15) heading north in the city of Wenatchee.

Authorities say Pruitt's pickup truck, a white 2021 Ford F350 with Washington license plate #D76203E, was last seen at around 12:40 p.m. on Sunday (Aug. 16) heading north on Horse Lake Road in Wenatchee.

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Pruitt is described as being Caucasian, standing 5'11" tall and weighing approximately 218 pounds, with balding gray hair and blue eyes. It's unknown what exactly Pruitt was last wearing, but detectives believe it could have been a gray shirt with blue overalls or brown pants.

Police say the disappearance of Pruitt poses a credible threat to his health and safety, and anyone with information regarding his current whereabouts or who thinks they might have seen him or his vehicle since the morning of Aug. 15 is being asked to contact law enforcement immediately by dialing 9-1-1.