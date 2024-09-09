Marshawn Lynch and Kam Chancellor, ALWAYS welcome at Lumen Field!

The Mike McDonald era officially got underway on Sunday with a Seahawk win over the Broncos. It wasn't pretty, but we saw some great things emerge about this team.

The Seahawks Defense

It swarmed, it harassed, and it tackled! That last bit won't be overlooked this season. Last year's defensive squad didn't look right when tackling the opposition in the open field. Coach McDonald seems to have cleaned that up.

The Seahawks Offense

Once the team settled down and took a breath at halftime, they were able to get the run game going. The offensive line looked awful at the start - but adjusted, creating significant gaps for our running backs to burst through for some life.

Seahawks Legends visited Lumen Field

Kam Chancellor was welcomed back to raise the 12th-man flag before kickoff. The years of the Legion of Boom will always be special. That Super Bowl-winning team had one of the most excellent defenses ever, and Kam Chancellor brought the boom.

Just after seeing Marshawn Lynch featured in the new Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime hype video, he is seen on the Seahawks sidelines sauntering up to new head coach Mike McDonald. Mike was in the zone trying to approve a play for the Seahawks' 1st and ten call, and Beast Mode was saying hello.

It was a tense moment in the game when things weren't going well for the Hawks. Seeing Marshawn get a smile out of Coach Mike showed the coach not losing "his poise"—something the Seahawks are focused on keeping during close games.

Mike McDonald talks about the Beast Mode Moment on Seattle Radio

Coach McDonald told Seattle morning hosts Brock & Salk of Seattle Sports 710 AM that he's a big fan of Marshawn Lynch.

"And personally, how are you not a huge fan of Marshawn Lynch? It's funny; we talk about team DNA and who we want to be, and there's a quote he said out there that I can't repeat on a radio show, but everyone else knows what I'm talking about. That's part of our team DNA. He's right in the thick of it." -Mike McDonald vis Seattle Sports 710 AM

