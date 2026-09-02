Two mayors, one cause. Wenatchee Mayor Mike Poirier and East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford are putting their usual river-divided rivalry aside for a good reason. On Saturday, September 12, at 9 a.m., the two are co-hosting the Mayors' Breakfast for Scouting at the Pybus Public Market Event Center, raising money to keep local Scouting programs running strong across the valley.

It's the kind of event that quietly funds a lot more than most people realize.

What the Money Actually Supports

The Chief Seattle Council currently serves 110 youth across nine local units in the Wenatchee Valley, guided by 71 volunteer mentors who log more than 700 hours of community service every year. Funds raised at the breakfast go toward camperships, scholarships, leadership training, and improvements to Camp Scout-A-Vista — the kind of behind-the-scenes support that keeps a kid's first camping trip or leadership badge within reach, regardless of a family's budget.

For a program built almost entirely on volunteer time, this breakfast represents one of the year's biggest funding pushes.

How Local Businesses and Families Can Get Involved

Sponsorship opportunities range widely, from a $150 Trailhead listing to the $5,000 Summit Sponsorship, which includes a speaking slot during the program and a VIP table for eight. Trailblazer sponsors at $2,500 get prominent logo placement and verbal recognition, while a $1,000 Pathfinder sponsorship covers a full table and a quarter-page program ad.

Businesses interested in placing an ad need to get materials to richard.mcartney@scouting.org no later than August 29.

For anyone in the Wenatchee Valley who's watched a kid come home from camp a little more confident, or seen a Scout troop show up to help clean a park, this breakfast is a direct way to keep that cycle going. Two mayors, one shared cause, and a room full of neighbors investing in kids they may never personally meet — that's a pretty good way to spend a Saturday morning.

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