Meeting someone who clicks with you seems rare. Sometimes you meet someone, and it seems effortless. Then suddenly it mysteriously doesn’t work out. One possibility is you’re the right person at the wrong time. Here’s a wise phrase that might help:

"Men don't marry the love of their life; They marry the woman in front of them when they're ready.”

So you’re starting over in your love life

Okay. You're suddenly single. You've looked over the black box of your relationship wreckage. What went wrong? You process, then over time, eventually move on. Suddenly, seemingly out of nowhere, you meet someone through a close friend, family member, or a dating app.

Avoid common yellow-flag phrases, or watch for them, during this exciting but crucial moment. This could help you in the long run either way.

Dating? Phrases you should avoid or be watchful of

"I'm not good at texting" or "I'm a bad texter."

What could this mean, or how could it come across? It just very well might mean low interest, followed by inconsistent communication with you. "I won't make an effort unless I really like you."

"Just seeing what's out there" or "Not looking for anything serious right now.”

This could be okay to read or say if both of you are only looking for a casual hookup. If either of you is looking for something deeper or a long-term commitment, watch out.

"Drama-free zone" or "No drama please"

Usually stated by someone who is unknowingly projecting their drama-filled life. (no judgement).

"I hate small talk."

This could very well mean that the other person is apt to dive into intense, deep topics. This could suck the energy out of the other suspecting individual.

"Let's hang out sometime."

Said without any time specifics. If they were really, truly into you, they would make actual plans to connect and get to know you.

What if you’ve heard any of the yellow-flagged phrases seen above?

Use the tried and true strategy of asking this question: "What does that mean for you?" Have them clarify. If the vibes don’t feel right. It's okay to simply move on. Believe that the right one will come along. Have faith.

