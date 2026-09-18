Costco posted a short video on Instagram earlier this week, showing two employees standing in front of a food court menu board and talking about something coming back "for a limited time." The actual item gets bleeped out entirely. "I can't believe we're bringing back BEEP," one of them says, before the video cuts to black with the words "To be continued."

That's it. No name, no photo, no hint beyond the setup itself.

Fans Immediately Started Guessing

The internet did what the internet always does — speculated wildly and argued about it. Fries got mentioned. So did the twisted churro, pulled from menus back in 2024 in favor of the now-viral Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie. The combo pizza came up constantly too, a supreme-style pie loaded with pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onion, mushrooms, bell peppers, and black olives that disappeared from menus back in 2020 and never really left Costco fans' collective memory.

One Reddit thread alone pulled in over 1,500 comments before the reveal even dropped.

Photo credit: Uncle Dave Photo credit: Uncle Dave

The Twist Nobody Fully Wanted

Turns out it's the churro — specifically, the twisted version fans have been split on since it replaced the original straight churro back in 2021. Reactions have been mixed at best. Plenty of longtime Costco shoppers said they'd rather see the combo pizza return instead, with one Instagram comment favoring pizza over churros pulling in over 300 likes on its own.

For anyone in the Wenatchee Valley planning a food court stop, Costco has not announced an exact nationwide release date yet, but some locations have already begun rolling them out. Once they arrive here in North Central Washington, the churros will only be here for a limited time and only at U.S. locations. Worth grabbing one if curiosity gets the better of you — just don't expect it to taste like the pre-pandemic version everyone still remembers fondly.

LOOK: See What Iconic TV Homes Look Like Today From the '60s to today, these are some of the most famous homes on TV — here's what they look like now. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: 30 Photos That Prove You Went to School in the 1980s From overhead projectors to rectangular pizza with a side of milk, these are the core memories of 1980s education that just keep on giving. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz