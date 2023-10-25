North Central Washington’s First Sight of Snow

A change of colder weather has arrived in North Central Washington. The first snowfall of the season arrived in the higher elevations.

'You can feel the energy in the air when there's new snow all around! You start imagining your favorite runs with fresh snow and next thing you know you have your helmet and goggles on, staring at the mountain webcam in your office.' - Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort

I took time to step out of the studio & went outside to look around the Wenatchee Valley and saw snow up above Castlerock.

The hills above the Wenatchee Athletic & Raquet Club had a blanket of white. Just as I turned to look up at Badger Mountain and noticed a bunch of snow on top of the hill, I could see the strobe light in the studio - indicating that an incoming call was coming on the listener line. It was Diane, who told us they had about 4 inches of snow in Waterville.

The Badger Mountain community got hit with about the same amount.

'We’ve got 2 cars in the ditch below Indian Camp. Go slow! We’re trying to pull them out.' -Blake White

Some of the comments we saw this morning on Facebook from Badger Mountain:

“Wasn't a fun drive this morning!” -Lori C.

“The grade has really wet snow and quite slick!” -Andy H.

“Yeah . . . we aren't quite ready for that . . . ” - Darcy S.

“Nooooo! Not yet!!!!” - Matt E.

Jesse, our building engineer, said Quincy’s Monument Hill had a covering of snow. People living up Squilchuck Road also showed us pics of this morning's snowfall.

