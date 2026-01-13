National Pizza Week Deals: It’s National Pizza Week, and plenty of national chains are offering up deals for you and your family to celebrate. Here are a few:

Pizza Hut is selling its 16-inch Big New Yorker pizza for $10, and the company has partnered with retired Super Bowl champion Tom Brady to promote it.

Domino's is offering one-topping pizzas for just under eight bucks for carryout.

Papa Murphy's: During National Pizza Week, get 30-percent off regular-priced pizzas with promo code PZWK26.

What are the five most loved pizza locations in North Central Washington?

According to Yelp and TripAdvisor, here are your five.

Saddle Rock Pub & Brewery in Wenatchee

Highly praised for its pizza and craft beers, often mentioned alongside King Pizza.

King Pizza in Wenatchee

Known for its unique sourdough crust, setting it apart from generic pizza.

Fire @ Pybus in Wenatchee

A popular spot for delicious, wood-fired pizza.

Local Myth Pizza in Chelan

Often ranks among the top choices for pizza near Chelan.

Chico's Pizza Parlor in Moses Lake

A well-loved local spot for hearty, homestyle pizza with large portions in the Moses Lake area.

My Personal favorites?

I’ve tried a few places in our part of the state. The only place in the top five listed above I haven't tried yet is King Pizza. The others have a cult following and a great reputation for awesome pizza. My favorites? (In no particular order) are:

Garlini’s Napoletana in Wenatchee

I’ve always had great pizza from their wood-fired oven, designed in Italy. Craig and his crew are top-notch.

Chico’s Pizza in Moses Lake

I’ve mentioned many times my anguish of never getting to try it, until this past fall. I ordered their Italian Sausage, and it was amazing. So many toppings. Same as my recent December visit: a Hawaiian Pizza with the same generous toppings. Incredible.

Local Myth Pizza in Chelan

A must-visit for me every time I visit the lake and this great town.

