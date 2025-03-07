The Wenatchee School District is promoting Eric Anderson, the current Principal of Wenatchee High School and the District's Athletic Director, to a new role as Executive Director of Learning, Teaching, and Schools.

Communications Director Diana Haglund said in a news release on Friday, the new position combines two previous executive-level positions following the retirement of two district cabinet members .

Anderson has served as the Principal of Wenatchee High School for the last decade.

He has described the decision to take on the new role In an email.

"The decision to step away from WHS was not an easy one, as this school and the community we have worked tirelessly to build have been such an important part of my life. It has been a privilege to serve in this position. I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the incredible team we have built and the work we have accomplished." --Eric Anderson

Superintendent Kory Kalahar had praise for Anderson in the new role.

“We are thrilled that Eric has agreed to take on this critical role within our district. His proven leadership skills and commitment to student success make him the ideal candidate to lead our learning, teaching, and operational initiatives.” -- Superintendent Kory Kalahar

The move leaves openings for Anderson's Principal and Athletic Director positions. The openings will be posted next week and a search effort will begin.

Haglund says the community's input will be part of the search process.

Anderson will officially begin his new role on July 1, 2025.

