Moses Lake’s Groff Elementary Closing For Rest Of School Year

The Moses Lake School District is extending its closure of Groff Elementary School.

On Thursday, the District announced Groff will be closed for the remainder of the school year due to ongoing issues with its electrical systems.

The District had initially only planned to close the school for the week of March 3-7 to make the necessary repairs, but now says it will need much more time to properly address all of the issues inside the building at 1501 South Moses Lake Avenue.

A comprehensive plan ensuring all of Groff's students continue to receive quality instruction and support during the extended closure has been implemented by the District.

Superintendent Carol Lewis said in a news release from the District, “we know that stability is key to a child’s success in school. Our team is working closely with administrators and educators to ensure students continue to receive high-quality instruction in a safe and supportive environment. We are committed to making this transition as seamless as possible for both students and staff.”

District officials are working closely with several agencies to expedite the repairs at Groff, and add that safety inspections and necessary electrical work are ongoing, and updates will be provided to families as more information becomes available.