Dueling TVs: OLED vs. QLED – What Flat Screen is Right for You?

The reason why I'm writing this is because - our flat screen TV screen recently went blank on us. Thankfully, it (we won't say which one) was under warranty - and we looked into the different options for OLED and QLED flatscreen TVs

What are OLED and QLED flatscreens?

The main differences between OLED and QLED TVs lie in their underlying technology and resulting picture quality.

OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) TVs - emit their light, allowing for perfect black levels, infinite contrast, and wider viewing angles.

They are also thinner and lighter than QLED TVs, as they do not require a backlight.

On the other hand, QLED (Quantum Dot LED) TVs are a type of LED LCD TV that uses a quantum dot layer to enhance color and brightness.

They can produce a much brighter picture than OLED, making them suitable for well-lit rooms. QLED TVs are also generally less expensive than OLED TVs.

What flatscreen TV has a superior contrast?

In terms of picture quality, OLED is often favored for its superior contrast and black levels, while QLED is considered a better all-rounder, particularly in brightly lit environments - due to its overall higher brightness.

But don't take my word for it. Your situation and what you want is unique to you!

What you should consider between buying an OLED and QLED TV depends on:

* Your individual preferences of what you want in a TV

* Your unique room conditions (do you have lots of glare to contend with?)

* Your Budget

INFO: CNET

Modern LCD Flat Screen Retro TV Cabinet AstroVintageWood puts brand new LCD TV screens and soundbars inside of 1960s-style wooden television cabinets. Gallery Credit: AstroVintageWood via Etsy