Popular Retailer With 26 Washington Stores Contemplates Closures

Life, post-pandemic is drifting back to normal. If only the prices would drift back down to 2019.

The experts at Marketwatch say most prices will probably never return to the pre-COVID-19 days.

Target Announces Its Cutting Prices On Many Frequently Purchased Items



But hold onto hope

Quality of life (read: more expendable income) could return with inflation rates slowly decreasing - tag teamed with the gradual cost of living adjustments.

Businesses Have Had it Hard.

Snap back to present-day economics.

Rising inflation, higher lease rates, and consumers with less disposable income have made survival for large department stores, and locally owned shops.

Companies have been publicly addressing their revenue losses.

Many well-established brands have had to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy claims and shut down.



Add another large retail brand (that seemed bulletproof) that needs to right its ship in the coming 12 months.

This company has 26 locations across Washington and two locations in North Central Washington.



Who?



Big Lots - one of the many national discount retailers with a reputation for bringing quality goods to customers at affordable prices.

Big Lots Earnings Disapoints Investors, Stock Price Falls Getty Images loading...



After the pandemic, even their prices had risen. Big Lots has been clawing and battling to stay in business.



The company released an SEC filing, where Big Lots stated that they incurred net losses and used cash to pay creditors in 2022, 2023, and the first quarter of 2024.



As Big Lots are looking for the economy to rebound, store closures may begin across the country - which means locations in Washington could be in jeopardy.



Big Lots hasn't quite reached this level but if things don't get better soon one of our favorite discount retailers may be closing locations down the road.

Big Lots has locations in the following Washington cities:

Cities with 1 location (unless noted)

Bellingham

Burien

Covington

Everett

Kennewick

Kent

Lacey

Lakeview

Longview

Lynnwood

Marysville

Moses Lake

Olympia

Port Angeles

Port Orchard

Puyallup

Renton

Richland

Spokane

Spokane Valley

Tacoma (TWO LOCATIONS)

Vancouver

Wenatchee

Yakima

