On Saturday morning, 74-year-old Larry Smith of Twisp was driving an older-model semi-truck southbound on US 97, about five miles south of Chelan, when he crossed the center line and northbound lane, leaving the roadway and ending up in the northbound ditch.

Get our free mobile app

The semi-truck rolled onto its driver’s side. The accident closed the highway for roughly eight hours while crews righted the big rig and towed it away.

Neither Smith nor his passenger was injured. It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were factors, and the incident remains under investigation.