A new roller coaster, Falcons Flight, is now the tallest, fastest, and longest in the world. It reaches nearly 640 feet in height, features over 13,000 feet of track, speeds exceed 155 mph, and the ride lasts more than three minutes. This coaster is located at Six Flags’ first park in Asia, Six Flags Qiddiya City, which is less than an hour from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In addition to Falcons Flight, the park offers several other record-breaking rides and 18 attractions for families and younger guests. How does this impressive new roller coaster compare to some of the biggest and best roller coasters in the Pacific Northwest, including a notable ride in North Central Washington?

Largest Roller Coasters in the Pacific Northwest (As of 2026)

Aftershock at Silverwood Theme Park in Athol, Idaho, remains the largest and most extreme roller coaster in the Pacific Northwest. Silverwood recently underwent an ownership change: it was acquired by Herschend Family Entertainment Corporation. The news was announced in November 2025, after more than 30 years of ownership by the Norton family. Will there be any significant differences at this iconic theme park in 2026?

Silverwood’s epic Aftershock ride:

Height: 191 feet.

Top Speed: 65.6 mph.

Type: Steel Giant Inverted Boomerang.

Experience: The coaster features two vertical towers that lift riders at a 90-degree angle, first forward and then backward, and includes three inversions.

Other Major Coasters in the Pacific Northwest:

Wild Thing (Wild Waves, WA): This steel corkscrew coaster stands 75 feet tall and reaches 40 mph. Editor’s Note: Wild Thing is often confused with a larger hypercoaster of the same name in Minnesota. In December, Wild Waves Theme Park announced that its 2026 operating season will be its last.

TimberHawk: Ride of Prey (Wild Waves, WA): The largest wooden roller coaster in Washington state.

Adrenaline Peak (Oaks Amusement Park, OR): A 72-foot-tall steel coaster in Portland reaching 45 mph with a 97-degree vertical drop.

Tumwater Twister (Leavenworth Adventure Park, WA): An alpine coaster with a 2,700-foot track and a 234-foot vertical drop.

Leavenworth Adventure Park One of a kind adventure park with the first alpine coaster in Washington State Gallery Credit: Mark Rattner with KPQ Newsradio 560

