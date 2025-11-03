Woman Jailed After Stabbing At Moses Lake Convenience Store

A Grant County woman is behind bars after police say she stabbed a man at a convenience store in Moses Lake early Saturday.

Officers responded to reports of an assault at around 5:30 a.m. in the 600 block of North Stratford Road, where they arrived to find a man with multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

Witnesses reportedly told police the suspect, 30-year-old Cassandra Ochoa, had left the scene prior to officers arrival, but she was located a short time later and arrested .

Investigators say the pickup truck Ochoa was driving had also been reported as stolen.

Ochoa was booked into the Grant County Jail for suspicion of first-degree robbery and first-degree assault.

Detectives haven't revealed what the relationship between Ochoa and the victim is, nor what might have predicated the incident.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His current medical status was not immediately available.