Two Injured In SR-26 Head-On Crash Near Hatton

Two people have injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Adams County on Monday morning.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at just after 7 a.m. on State Route 26 about a mile east Hatton when a sedan driven by 24-year-old Bryanda Gocobachi-Campos of Kennewick crossed the center line and struck an oncoming minivan driven by 69-year-old Cynthia J. Douglass of Golden Valley, Ariz.

Both drivers suffered injuries in the head-on crash and were transported Kadlec Medical Center in Richland for treatment, with Gocobachi-Campos being taken via ambulance, while Douglass was airlifted.

Troopers say intoxication did not play a role in the collision, but it's still not known why Gocobachi-Campos crossed into the oncoming lanes.

The crash snarled traffic on the highway for several hours while crews cleared the wreckage and investigators worked the scene.