Scarecrows Taking Over a Small Town in Washington

Invaded by Scarecrows! Wait, Scarecrows? Yes, Scarecrows. (I don't think I have typed the word "scarecrow" so many times, and we are on the first lines of the story!)

Cashmere Washington's Annual Scare-Crazy! "It's" back and so much fun!

Have you driven the cute streets of Cashmere WA lately? You'd see dino's, beautiful fall foliage, trains passing through town and now... Scarecrows!

Lasting all October long, this is really fun for the whole family to experience.

"Get ready to embrace the festive spirit of fall as our charming town gets taken over by an abundance of scarecrows! It's time to go Scare-Crazy and witness the creativity and imagination poured into these whimsical creations. Make sure to take a stroll through town and admire the scarecrows... Let the scarecrow extravaganza begin!" Cashmere Chamber of Commerce

Here are the display's I have found in Cashmere so far:

Clifford's Hardware Store:

Aly Aly loading...

Hard at work or hardly workin'?

Blackburn Financial:

Aly Aly loading...

Solid.

Doane's Valley Pharmacy:

Aly Aly loading...

It's Coco!

Sure To Rise Bakery -

Aly Aly loading...

Scarecrow food? Lord, have mercy, I need to stop.

Farmers Insurance Kale Hill Agency:

Aly Aly loading...

I mean the looks of sophistication right there! I'm not wrong!

NCW Reality, Inc:

Aly Aly loading...

You cannot deny the level of comfort the Scarecrow is enjoying.

Loves Me Flowers:

Aly Aly loading...

Spooky cobwebs gearing you up to see some crazy fun Scarecrows.

Cashmere Family Dentistry:

Aly Aly loading...

Yo! Bigfoot, Cashmere Family Dentistry needs the Scarecrow for the competition! Not cool man, not cool...

Cashmere Valley Bank #1:

Aly Aly loading...

Cleaver! But I will tell you, the casino dude is terrifying up close and personal. Just saying...

Almond Blossom - Roasted Nuts:

Aly Aly loading...

I have to admit, when I first saw this sign, I thought it read, "I am Nuts!" Ya, no... "Ah Nuts!" is what it reads, and I am still nuts, so there's that.

Pratt Chiropractic:

Aly Aly loading...

If this isn't an ad, I don't know what it... I said what I said.

La Tortuga Loca:

Aly Aly loading...

Mr. Skeleton's head was on the ground below the hat, I didn't know if that was a part of the schtick orrrr well, anyway.

Business: If you can tell me who set this up, I'll add it to the list of Businesses but I for the life of me couldn't figure it out.

Aly Aly loading...

Really fun to be able to color all that though! Do you see what's on top of "Wednesday's" head?

Cashmere Valley Bank #2:

Aly Aly loading...

Business Barbie, she's a go getter, driven, smart and like super awesome, swipe right to match. Also, this one is less terrifying up close, opposed to their first entry...

The Loft:

Aly Aly loading...

Simple, Cute and fun! But do watch for the broom and the sign if you are tall. Hey, I'm here for you, my friend.

The Cashmere Fire Department:

Aly Aly loading...

Ok, I totally know the people who set this up, and I may be biased, but it's my favorite. Hahaha, I love the whole concept and relevancy to the department. Super fun!

Thank you, Cashmere WA, for such fun Main Street fun and community togetherness. Happy Halloween!

