Scarecrows Taking Over a Small Town in Washington
Invaded by Scarecrows! Wait, Scarecrows? Yes, Scarecrows. (I don't think I have typed the word "scarecrow" so many times, and we are on the first lines of the story!)
Cashmere Washington's Annual Scare-Crazy! "It's" back and so much fun!
Have you driven the cute streets of Cashmere WA lately? You'd see dino's, beautiful fall foliage, trains passing through town and now... Scarecrows!
Lasting all October long, this is really fun for the whole family to experience.
"Get ready to embrace the festive spirit of fall as our charming town gets taken over by an abundance of scarecrows! It's time to go Scare-Crazy and witness the creativity and imagination poured into these whimsical creations. Make sure to take a stroll through town and admire the scarecrows... Let the scarecrow extravaganza begin!" Cashmere Chamber of Commerce
Here are the display's I have found in Cashmere so far:
Clifford's Hardware Store:
Hard at work or hardly workin'?
Blackburn Financial:
Solid.
Doane's Valley Pharmacy:
It's Coco!
Sure To Rise Bakery -
Scarecrow food? Lord, have mercy, I need to stop.
Farmers Insurance Kale Hill Agency:
I mean the looks of sophistication right there! I'm not wrong!
NCW Reality, Inc:
You cannot deny the level of comfort the Scarecrow is enjoying.
Loves Me Flowers:
Spooky cobwebs gearing you up to see some crazy fun Scarecrows.
Cashmere Family Dentistry:
Yo! Bigfoot, Cashmere Family Dentistry needs the Scarecrow for the competition! Not cool man, not cool...
Cashmere Valley Bank #1:
Cleaver! But I will tell you, the casino dude is terrifying up close and personal. Just saying...
Almond Blossom - Roasted Nuts:
I have to admit, when I first saw this sign, I thought it read, "I am Nuts!" Ya, no... "Ah Nuts!" is what it reads, and I am still nuts, so there's that.
Pratt Chiropractic:
If this isn't an ad, I don't know what it... I said what I said.
La Tortuga Loca:
Mr. Skeleton's head was on the ground below the hat, I didn't know if that was a part of the schtick orrrr well, anyway.
Business: If you can tell me who set this up, I'll add it to the list of Businesses but I for the life of me couldn't figure it out.
Really fun to be able to color all that though! Do you see what's on top of "Wednesday's" head?
Cashmere Valley Bank #2:
Business Barbie, she's a go getter, driven, smart and like super awesome, swipe right to match. Also, this one is less terrifying up close, opposed to their first entry...
The Loft:
Simple, Cute and fun! But do watch for the broom and the sign if you are tall. Hey, I'm here for you, my friend.
The Cashmere Fire Department:
Ok, I totally know the people who set this up, and I may be biased, but it's my favorite. Hahaha, I love the whole concept and relevancy to the department. Super fun!
Thank you, Cashmere WA, for such fun Main Street fun and community togetherness. Happy Halloween!
Spooky Halloween Decorations to Enjoy The Season
Gallery Credit: Shawn Michaels
2023 Halloween Treats