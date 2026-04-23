Travelers at Sea-Tac or Spokane International are familiar with the fast-paced security process. A widely shared tip can help prevent the two most common ways belongings are lost at security checkpoints.

Why Earbuds Are at Risk

Placing loose items such as AirPods, charging cases, or phones directly into a TSA bin presents two main risks

Sticky Fingers Risk: Small valuables left in an open bin are easy to grab. If you’re delayed at the body scanner and your bin moves ahead, your tech is left out in the open for anyone leaving the line before you.

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Machine Trap: TSA scanners use heavy lead curtains that can easily knock small, light cases out of bins. If something falls into the conveyor’s rollers, it can get crushed or lost in the machinery.

Solution: The Inside-the-Bag Method

This approach focuses on effective habits rather than specialized equipment. Instead of placing small items in the bin, follow these steps:

Stow Early: Before reaching the scanner, place your earbuds in their case. Zip It Up & Secure Items: Place the case, your phone, and your wallet in a zippered pocket in your carry-on bag or jacket that will go through the scanner.lt: Your valuables are now part of a larger, heavier object. This makes them nearly impossible to "swipe" unnoticed and ensures they won't get eaten by the conveyor belt.

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Remain Unplugged

Remove earbuds before entering the checkpoint. Travelers wearing noise-canceling headphones often cause delays by missing instructions such as "keep shoes on" or "clear the pocket," which slows the process for all passengers.

Keep your devices secured in your bag and remain attentive. This will help you reach your gate with both your belongings and your patience intact.

TSA Cracks Down On These Snacks Travelers Always Pack

10 Most Common Items Seized By TSA Agents The following is a list of general items that are most confiscated at airports by TSA agents. Travelers can use the list to streamline their packing and avoid any delays getting through security by making sure these items are in their carry-on bags or in checked luggage if prohibited. Gallery Credit: Bruce Mikells