Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project To Create Slowdowns On Stratford Road In Moses Lake

Drivers using portions of Stratford Road in the Moses Lake area will encounter slowdowns over the next few weeks.

Officials with the City of Moses Lake say the minor delays will be caused by a project to upgrade infrastructure associated with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The impacted area is to the north of Stratford Road's intersection with Knolls Vista Drive, where contractor crews began the project on Tuesday.

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The project will see the replacement of gutters and sidewalks, as well as the installation of new ADA-compliant curb ramps and solar-powered pedestrian crossing signals.

Although Stratford Road will remain open throughout the project, motorists can expect intermittent single-lane closures and reduced speed limits within the work zone.

Access to all businesses inside the construction zone will be maintained during the project, however, pedestrian access will be limited in the immediate vicinity and will be detoured to the crosswalk at Valley Road.

Officials with the City say the project is part of an ongoing effort to upgrade pedestrian safety and upgrade ADA accessibility in the heavily-trafficked parts of the town.

Work on the project is expected to take about 15 days, with completion currently scheduled for May 11.