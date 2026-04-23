For the second time in less than a year, Kittitas Valley Fire & Rescue is searching for a new fire chief.

Why Roy Palmer Resigned as Interim Chief

READ MORE: Three WVFD Candidates Compete for Fire Chief Position

According to the Ellensburg Daily Record, Interim Chief Roy Palmer handed his resignation to fire commissioners after a closed-door executive session on Palmer's job performance during a special meeting Tuesday, April 21. His resignation is effective May 14.

Timeline of Leadership Changes at KVFR

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Palmer succeeded former chief D.J. Goldsmith, who was put on administrative leave Dec. 18, 2025, and fired a week later. Palmer took over as chief in early January, signing a 12-month employment contract.

Palmer said he believes he was not the right fit for the organization, so it would be best if he provided a 30-day notice and left the position. Both Palmer and the fire commissioners described the working relationship as "solid."

The Western Fire Chiefs Association, tapped by KVFR for assistance in finding an interim chief, referred Palmer to take over for Goldsmith.