Have you done your spring cleaning yet? March has arrived, and this weekend would be a great time to do some timely maintenance on your living space. Most of us remember to clean the windows and floors, but spring cleaning often misses the hidden spots in our homes . If you skip these chores, they can affect your health, raise your utility bills, or just change the overall feel of your space.

Here are some of the big Spring cleaning tasks we usually forget

1. The "Hidden" Kitchen Grime

We clean the counters every day, but the real mess builds up in places we don’t notice.

The Refrigerator Coils: When dust collects on the coils at the back or bottom of your fridge, it has to work harder. Unplug the fridge, find the coils (usually at the back or underneath), and gently vacuum them. This simple step can help lower your electric bill.

The Dishwasher Filter: Your dishwasher has a filter, and if you haven’t cleaned it, you’re basically washing your dishes in old food water.

The Range Hood Filter: If your filter is metal, it probably has a layer of grease. Take it out, soak it in hot water with degreasing soap, scrub it gently, and dry it well before putting it back. This will make your kitchen smell much fresher.

2. The "Invisible" Dust Traps

These spots often cause those unexplained allergies that show up every spring.

Top of the Door Frames: Wipe the top edge of each door with a damp cloth, holding it firmly as you go. You might be surprised by how much dust there is.

Ceiling Fan Blades: Put an old pillowcase over each blade and wipe. This keeps dust inside the pillowcase rather than letting it fall onto your bed or rug.

The Dryer Vent: Don’t forget the silver hose at the back, not just the lint trap. Cleaning this can help prevent fires.

On top of the refrigerator: I just looked up there and was horrified to see how much grimy buildup (a mixture of dust and grease from the nearby kitchen stove) has accumulated over the years of neglect.

Canva Canva loading...

3. The "Soft" Surfaces

We wash our sheets, but we often forget about things that collect odors and allergens over time.

Pillows (not just the cases): Most synthetic and down pillows can go in the washing machine. Over time, they get heavier from sweat and skin cells.nd Blinds: These are the ultimate dust magnets. A quick steam or a trip to the dry cleaners can instantly brighten a room.

The Mattress: Sprinkle baking soda over the mattress and let it sit for about an hour. Then use a vacuum with an upholstery attachment to remove the baking soda and eliminate odors.

Here’s your "Deep Clean" Cheat Sheet

Task Frequency Why it matters Clean Baseboards Every 6 months Prevents permanent scuffing and dust buildup. Sanitize Trash Cans Every 3 months Stops "mystery smells" at the source. Wipe Light Bulbs Once a year Dust on bulbs can reduce light output by up to 20%. Clean Remote Controls Monthly These are statistically the germiest items in the house.

Spring Cleaning Tip: Don’t try to do everything in one day. Choose one room and focus on the chores you usually skip. This way, cleaning feels much more manageable.

How To Clean Your Garage + Get It Ready For The Season Many people take a look at the mess in their garage and put it off for 'some other day'. But a good clean out is easy if you take the right steps. Here are some ideas to help you tackle the garage cleanout project.

Wow! Best Life Hacks for Spring Cleaning Spring is here! Time to deep clean our space. We put together a list of spring-cleaning life hacks to help keep Montana green, and your life de-cluttered. Gallery Credit: Credit: Canva