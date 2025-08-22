Washington State Department of Commerce's Homelessness Snapshot report shows a slight decline in homelessness in Chelan and Douglas Counties.

State Snapshot Tracks Homelessness Trends

The state's Snapshot report uses client information from three state agency data systems to calculate Washington's homeless and unstably housed population estimate.

The Point in Time Count showed a slowed rate of homelessness growth from Jan. 1, 2024, to Jan 1, 2025.

Chelan and Grant County Numbers Show Small Declines

The 2024 Snapshot shows 1,630 people experienced homelessness in Chelan County, while 513 people were homeless in Douglas County. The 2025 report, as of Jan. 1, shows 1,611 homeless people in Chelan County, while 504 were homeless

in Douglas County.

Washington’s Statewide Homelessness Growth Slows

The Point in Time count for 2025 says 22,173 people experienced homelessness in Washington, a 4.44 percent increase from 2024, where homelessness increased by 4.07 percent. From 2022-2023, homelessness grew 14.78 percent.

Officials Say Numbers Remain Too High

Despite slowed growth, officials say the number of homeless people is still too high.

“Too many people in our communities don’t know where they’re going to sleep at night, or if they’ll be safe when they try to rest,” said Department of Commerce Director Joe Nguyễn. “Thanks to support from the Legislature and Governor Ferguson, Commerce is investing in programs that help people stay housed and provide a path back to stability for those who need it.”

Strategic Plan Outlines Next Steps

The Department of Commerce said they are committed to working with counties and service providers to address homelessness in line with its 2024-29 State Homeless Housing Strategic Plan, which focuses on ensuring access to services, strengthening homeless ervice providers, implementing prevention programs, priortizing people at the greatest risk of harm, and creating housing options meeting the needs of people experiencing homelessness.