The annual Cashmere-Dryden Airport Day celebration is coming the first weekend of September.

Chelan County announced it will welcome visitors to the municipal airport from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 6 – the same weekend as the Chelan County Fair to draw visitors already going to Cashmere.

In its fourth year, the celebration offers free activities for all ages. About 30 single-engine airplanes will be on display, along with antique cars and a couple of helicopters. The County said there will be activities and food trucks with a shuttle transporting people around the airport, which will be closed for the day.

For the first time, the event includes large-scale RC aircraft demonstrations. The remote-controlled aircraft are about six feet long with up to a 10-foot wingspan and will fly over the airport.

The County said Cashmere-Dryden Airport Day is a time to remind the public of the role rural airports play, including air support for wildfires, medical emergencies, medical flights, law enforcement, and search and rescue missions. The airport also plays a role in flight training local pilots.