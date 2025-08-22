The Chelan and Dryden Transfer Stations are increasing rates next month.

The facilities operate drop-off brush sites for yard waste such as leaves, tree branches, and brush clippings. Chelan County Public Works said the new rates are because a vendor is now grinding the material.

Beginning Sept. 1, the Dryden Transfer Station will cost $115 per ton or a $30 minimum fee for loads under 480 pounds. That's up from $85 per ton and a $20 minimum fee for loads under 480 pounds.

The Chelan Transfer Station will charge $20 per cubic yard with a $15 minimum fee. Current rates are $15 per cubic yard with a $10 minimum fee.

The Dryden Transfer Station does not accept yard waste from the Apple Maggot Quarantine area, which includes Lake Wenatchee, Plain, and Leavenworth. The quarantine rule is designed to keep harmful pests from impacting tree fruit production.