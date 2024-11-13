The Wenatchee School District is putting on its all-district musical.

This event, which takes place every two years, enlists the talent of Wenatchee students from 2nd through 12th grade.

WHS Presents Paul Atwood and the cast in rehearsal CREDIT: WHS Presents

This year’s production is Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The musical is based on Dahl’s famous novel and features an original score composed by Marc Shaiman. Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman wrote the lyrics for the numbers.

Do you remember when Gene Wilder starred in the 1971 movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory? The district musical will also use songs from that production, including “Candy Man” and “Pure Imagination.”

Sierra Rodriguez is a Senior at WHS and plays Mrs. Green. Sierra loves her character's personality and accent and her favorite line is "Chocolate! Gives ya the squits and lots of zits!" Sierra loves to bake! Taylor Hewitt is a Senior at WHS and plays Jerry. Taylor loves theatre because it has taught him so much about himself! Taylor has been doing theatre for 9 years! Iris Jaffe is a Junior at WHS and plays Cherry. Iris loves theatre becuase of the community she has found. This is the 5th show Iris has been in!

Taylor Hewitt is a Senior at WHS who plays Jerry. He loves theatre because it has taught him so much about himself. Taylor has been doing theatre for nine years!

Iris Jaffe is a Junior at WHS and plays Cherry. Iris loves theatre because of the community she has found. This is the 5th show Iris has been in!

Wenatchee All-District Musical: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

November 14th through the 16th: Thursday at 7 pm, Friday at 7 pm, and Saturday at 2 pm and 7 pm.

November 21st through the 23rd: Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

KW3's Connor with WHS senior, Maya Scanlon - who plays Mrs. Gloop in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

I’ve had kids participate in an all-district musical. Paul and Kelly Atwood do a great job getting the cast dialed in to work hard and produce a highly entertaining show. Bring the family and enjoy a great show as you support the arts in our community!

All performances are scheduled to take place at the Wenatchee High School Auditorium.

Ticket Purchase and Event Info link HERE: Tickets are $15 for students and $18 for adults.

Jessie Evans is a sophomore at WHS and plays Mrs. Bucket in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. She loves playing Mrs. Bucket becuase she has some heartfelt and sentimental moments that allow her to connect with the audience. Jessie loves the theatre arts because it brings people together through story-telling, expression, and connection and she thinks this is what we need in times of division and loneliness.

2024 cast of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

