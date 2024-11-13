Wenatchee All-District Musical: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
The Wenatchee School District is putting on its all-district musical.
This event, which takes place every two years, enlists the talent of Wenatchee students from 2nd through 12th grade.
This year’s production is Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
The musical is based on Dahl’s famous novel and features an original score composed by Marc Shaiman. Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman wrote the lyrics for the numbers.
Do you remember when Gene Wilder starred in the 1971 movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory? The district musical will also use songs from that production, including “Candy Man” and “Pure Imagination.”
November 14th through the 16th: Thursday at 7 pm, Friday at 7 pm, and Saturday at 2 pm and 7 pm.
November 21st through the 23rd: Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
I’ve had kids participate in an all-district musical. Paul and Kelly Atwood do a great job getting the cast dialed in to work hard and produce a highly entertaining show. Bring the family and enjoy a great show as you support the arts in our community!
All performances are scheduled to take place at the Wenatchee High School Auditorium.
Ticket Purchase and Event Info link HERE: Tickets are $15 for students and $18 for adults.
