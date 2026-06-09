Target is recalling several sizes and types of its Up & Up baby wipes because of possible bacterial contamination. The recall covers products sold in Target stores and online across the country.

Discoloration and Skin Irritation Spark Nationwide Recall

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported that Target initiated the recall after receiving several customer complaints. Some people noticed odd discoloration on the wipes, while others had reactions after using them. Reported symptoms include skin and eye irritation, as well as local infections.

The Bacterial Contamination Risk to Infants Explained

FDA tests on the wipes found a naturally occurring bacterium. Although this type of bacteria is common in the environment, it can cause illness, especially in babies, young children, and people with weak immune systems.

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Full List of Recalled Up & Up Wipes and Refund Info

The recall includes both unscented and scented Up & Up wipes. Parents and caregivers should look for these products at home:

* Up & Up Fragrance Free Baby Wipes, sold in 20-count, 72-count, 216-count, 800-count, and 1,200-count packages

* Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes

Target has removed the affected products from its stores and online store. Since many families in Washington use these wipes, local households should stop using any matching products right away.

If you bought the recalled wipes, you can return them to any Target store for a full refund. For more details about lot numbers or health questions, contact Target Guest Relations or visit the FDA’s recall page. If your child has ongoing skin irritation or infection after using these wipes, see a healthcare professional.

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