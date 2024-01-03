The weather pattern will become more active with rounds of mountain snow and valley rain or snow late this week into at least the middle of next week.

Accumulations in the Wenatchee Valley are not expected to be heavy but mountain driving conditions could be difficult.

The National Weather Service in Spokane is tracking another weather system that is expected to produce six to 18 inches of snow on US2 Stevens Pass this weekend and a slight chance of snow in the Wenatchee area of perhaps a one inch accumulation.

An increasing chance of snow in Wenatchee, of 1 inch or more stands at 30% for early next week. As much as 18 to 30 inches could fall on Stevens Pass from Sunday evening through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS Forecast this weekend/Image National Weather Service graphic NWS Forecast this weekend/Image National Weather Service graphic loading...