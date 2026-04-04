In Washington, where service workers already earn a higher minimum wage than in many other states, people seem especially frustrated by how tipping has expanded. A recent WalletHub survey shows that 81% of people feel tipping has gotten “out of control.” What began as a way to reward good service at restaurants has now spread to coffee shops, fast-casual counters, grocery delivery, and even self-checkout kiosks where there’s no staff.

Beyond the Restaurant: Why Tipping Screens Are Sparking Local Backlash

Many locals say they’re tired of feeling pressured to tip all the time. Sixty-four percent of those surveyed think businesses use tips to avoid paying fair wages, and 55% say they often tip because of social pressure, not because of great service. One in five people even tips less when they see a suggested tip screen.

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The backlash is real in North Central Washington. Whether you’re grabbing a quick meal in downtown Wenatchee, picking up takeout in East Wenatchee, or stopping for ice cream after a day at the river, customers say they feel nickel-and-dimed by constant tip requests.

Social Pressure vs. Fair Wages: The Growing Debate in Wenatchee Valley

Tipping is still an important part of income for many hardworking servers and baristas, but the survey shows more people want change. Some think tips should be shared among all employees, while others just want clear wages so customers aren’t expected to cover payroll.

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As summer tourism picks up and more visitors come to our Valley’s restaurants and attractions, the debate about tipping is only getting louder. What do you think, Washington? Is it time to rethink tipping?

Do you agree with this tipping guide?

The Ultimate Tipping Cheat Sheet: How Much to Tip at Everyday Places Here's the lowdown on when, where, and how much to tip, according to people who work in each business mentioned. Gallery Credit: CANVA

See how bad Washington residents are at tipping compared to other states

10 U.S. States That Are the Worst at Tipping When it comes to leaving a tip for employees at a business these 10 states were ranked as the worst. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins