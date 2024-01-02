14 Best Things I Ate (and drank) in 2023

There were more than a dozen places that left a great memory with me in 2023. Half of these great establishments are here in North Central Washington

Shiro Kashiba, Pike Place Market Seattle

Shiro served us in the Chef Counter Omakase Experience.

Ever since I found out that Shiro learned under the Japanese sushi Master Giro (from the Netflix documentary "Giro Dreams of Sushi,") I've wanted to visit and be served by Shiro. It didn't disappoint.

The Chef Counter is open Wednesday-Monday. Seatings are at 5:00/7:00/9:00 PM daily. The 5:00 PM seating is first come-first served only. No reservations. Now accepting a limited number of reservations in our 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM Chef Counter seatings.

These seats are not available online; please call our front desk team to reserve. Omakase is 100% Chef's daily selection. No substitutions.

I've ordered Smash Burger and fries a few times this past year and want more. Mission Burger is where Checkers used to be on South Wenatchee Avenue.

The waitress sold me on their "Fish On!" cod sandwich. Her recommendation was spot on! My son had a big bowl of clam bathed in tasty broth. Yodelin prides itself on their broth - and for good reason. Order extra bread and dip it into their clam broth.

I did my usual Greek Hobo. It still hits the spot, from the days I used to come here (no joke) every day for breakfast and lunch.

But don't take my word on it...Guy Fieri famously visited here for an episode of Diners Drive-Ins and Dives.

Issaquah Coffee Company, Issaquah

Every order an americano, and tastes so good -that it's almost spiritual? This happened to me here and here (seen below.)

Insomnia Coffee Company, Cannon Beach, Oregon

I only tried this place, because my usual Cannon Beach coffee stop, The Sleepy Monk is famously closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

I stopped into Insomnia and had an out-of-body experience with their great-tasting Americano.

I Love Sushi, Bellevue

I had the $15 lunch special and the salmon tasting. So good.

The Bar at Chihuly Garden and Glass, below the Space Needle

I ordered the Bolognese Pasta with sweet Italian sausage and parmesan. Added the warm sourdough.

Bubba J’s BBQ, East Wenatchee

Had the chopped Brisket mixed in with Smoked Gouda Mac and cheese. Unbelievable.

Tiki Hawaiian BBQ, Wenatchee

We ordered takeout - I got the Hawaiian BBQ chicken with white rice, macaroni salad, and vegetables. Will definitely eat here again.

Adrift Restaurant, Anacortes

We love visiting Anacortes. On our last stop in town, we stopped at the Adrift for dinner. I got my usual Fish n’ Chips. My son had an order of clams and both were great! The restaurant’s catchphrase is SWELL FOOD. The food was indeed swell and the environment was great too.

Cafe Columbia, in Wenatchee’s Pybus Market

I like ordering the "You Build It Sandwich" (I get Turkey, provolone cheese, tomato, and onions.) Their soup of the day (when I last visited) was Vegetable. It was made perfectly.

Smash burger, fries, and a chocolate shake. Don’t be fooled by TripAdvisor's “poor customer service” write-ups. That was the old Dusty’s crew, under different owners. The Wild Huckleberry ownership now has great people running the place. You’ll get tasty burgers with a smile.

Central Market, in Quincy

I love getting their Steak and Shrimp Burrito.

The two brothers who run Central Market, have two other brothers - who run Wenatchee's Plaza Wenatchee. Both establishments claim their steak and shrimp burrito is better. My verdict? Yes! They both hit it out of the park!