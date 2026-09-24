The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has selected Josh Thaut as the Chamber’s new Executive Director.

According to a Chamber news release, Thaut brings a diverse background in leadership, business management, operations, and community engagement. His professional experience includes both private-sector business ownership. He is the current owner and operator of Norwood Wine Bar in Wenatchee and is a Wenatchee Valley resident with strong ties to the local community and region.

Joel Thaut , Executive Dir. Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce Joel Thaut , Executive Dir. Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce

Thaut was selected following a search focused on identifying a leader with a strong understanding of the Wenatchee Valley business community, a collaborative leadership style, and a commitment to advancing economic vitality through business advocacy and community leadership.

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Board President Kristen Hankins said Thaut stood out for his commitment to the community and a collaborative approach to leadership.

"The Board is excited for the energy and perspective he will bring to the Chamber as we continue supporting local businesses, strengthening partnerships, advancing tourism, and serving the broader Wenatchee Valley" -- Kristen Hawkins

As Executive Director, Thaut will serve as the Chamber’s chief executive and public-facing leader, reporting to the Board of Directors.

Thaut starts the new role September 28th and follows the former Director Steve Wilkinson, who announced his departure early last month