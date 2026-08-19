Going, the travel platform known for flagging deep-discount fares, just released its 2026 rankings of which U.S. airlines deliver the best domestic flight deals. The winner wasn't a scrappy budget carrier chasing rock-bottom prices. It was American Airlines, edging out the competition thanks to sheer scale — the largest domestic network in the country, measured across more than 45,000 routes analyzed over the past year.

Size, it turns out, beats aggressive discounting when it comes to actually landing a good fare.

How the Rest of the Field Stacked Up

Sea-Tac Airport (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images) Sea-Tac Airport (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

Delta came in second, followed by Southwest, then United. Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian — now operating as a combined entity after their merger — landed in fifth place. JetBlue rounded out the list at sixth. Going's flight expert, Willis Orlando, put it simply: American may have the most deals overall, but the Big Three plus Southwest are all clustered close together, locked in the kind of fare competition that actually benefits travelers.

Budget carriers like Breeze and Avelo didn't make the cut. Going excluded them intentionally, since their limited route coverage makes a fair comparison against full-service airlines nearly impossible.

What This Means for Booking Out of Washington

Sea-Tac Airport (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) Sea-Tac Airport (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

For anyone flying out of Sea-Tac or connecting through Spokane, Alaska Airlines' fifth-place finish is worth noting — it's still the dominant carrier for Pacific Northwest travelers, even if it didn't top this particular list. American's win came largely from network size rather than headline-grabbing sale prices, so the takeaway isn't necessarily "book American no matter what." It's that watching fares across a few of these top six airlines, rather than fixating on one favorite, is probably the smartest way to catch a genuine deal before your next trip out of the Wenatchee Valley.

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