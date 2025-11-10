The first several years of education are the most crucial for a child’s future learning. US News & World Report looked under the hood at more than 100,000 elementary schools to identify the highest-rated schools in the nation. We shine a spotlight on the five highest-rated elementary schools in Washington and the 10 best-rated schools east of the Cascade Mountains (includes one from North Central Washington). We also identify

How does US News rank schools?

Every Fall, U.S. News & World Report ranks public elementary schools. Note: Private schools are unranked due to a lack of comparable state assessment data. The recent rankings use the most recent available state testing data. The scores for each school are based on two equally weighted components:

Proficiency - which measures raw achievement levels in math and language arts.

Performance - using a formula to account for socioeconomic factors and reward growth.

Top Five Elementary Schools in Washington

5 - Cherry Crest Elementary, Bellevue School District

4 - Medina Elementary, Bellevue School District

3 - Challenge Elementary (Montlake Terrace), Edmonds School District

2 - Cascadia Elementary (north of Greenlake) Seattle Public Schools

1 - Stephen Decatur Elementary (Wedgewood) Seattle Public Schools

Top Ten Elementary Schools East of the Cascades

10 - Vale Elementary, ranked 96th in WA, Cashmere School District

9 - Orchard Elementary, ranked 95th in WA, Richland School District

8 - St John Elementary, ranked 92nd in WA,(NW of Colfax) St. John School District

7 - Leonard M Jennings Elementary, ranked 89th in WA, Colfax School District

6 - Apple Valley Elementary, ranked 85th in WA, (Yakima), West Valley School District

5 - Amon Creek Elementary, ranked 83rd in WA, (Richland), Kennewick School District

4 - Franklin Elementary, ranked 80th in WA, Pullman School District

3 - Cottonwood Elementary, ranked 73rd in WA, Kennewick School District

2 - Asotin Elementary, ranked 70th in WA, Asotin-Anatone School District

1 - Wilson Elementary, ranked 43rd in WA (Manito Neighborhood on the South Hill), Spokane School District

Others from North Central Washington (Best of the Rest)

Sunnyslope Elementary, ranked 109th in WA, Wenatchee School District

Alpine Lakes Elementary, ranked 134th in WA, (Leavenworth), Cascade School District

Sage Point Elementary, ranked 147th, Moses Lake School District

Cascade Elementary, ranked 183rd in WA, (East Wenatchee), Eastmont School District

Vicki I. Groff Elementary School, 219th in WA, Moses Lake School District

