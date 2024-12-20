Moses Lake Man Jailed On Child Pornography Charges

A Moses Lake man is in jail after being arrested Thursday on child pornography charges.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Maxwell S. Homer was taken into custody at his residence in the 3000 block of Road F Northeast following the service of a search warrant.

Get our free mobile app

Sheriff's officials say the arrest followed a ten-month investigation into Homer after six separate tips were provided to detectives about his alleged involvement with online child pornography.

Homer was booked into the Grant County Jail on five counts of first-degree dealing in depictions of minors involved in sexually explicit conduct, and two counts of first-degree voyeurism.

Sheriff's investigators were assisted by Grant County’s Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team and Motor Traffic Unit, the Washington State Patrol, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.