Washington Governor-elect Bob Ferguson is retaining four key members in state leadership roles.

Ferguson said he will reappoint;

John Batiste as Chief of the Washington State Patrol (WSP);

Dr. Allyson Brooks as Director of the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (DAHP);

Joel Sacks as Director of the Department of Labor and Industries (L&I);

Bill Kehoe as Director of Washington Technology Solutions (WaTech).

“With our challenges ahead, proven and thoughtful leadership is more important than ever,” said Governor-elect Ferguson. “Washingtonians deserve committed leadership that will make government work better for the people. I am proud that these four individuals will continue their service to our state.”

The reappointments were announced in a news release on Thursday and are effective January 15, 2025.

Get our free mobile app

Chief John Batiste

The 21st Chief of the Washington State Patrol. Governor Christine Gregoire appointed Chief Batiste on February 14, 2005. In January 2017, Governor Jay Inslee reappointed Chief Batiste to continue to lead the Washington State Patrol.

Chief Batiste has ties to the Wenatchee area where he served as a Lieutenant with District #6 of the State Patrol. Batiste began his career with the Washington State Patrol in 1976. He promoted through the ranks of Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, and Deputy Chief. Chief Batiste obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Law Enforcement Administration from City University and is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Center for Public Safety School of Police Staff and Command, as well as a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Executive Institute.

Dr. Allyson Brooks

Dr. Allyson Brooks has served as the State Historic Preservation Officer for Washington for over two decades, advising Governors, legislators and the Congressional delegation on shaping policies that preserve our cultural heritage. Her role has entailed a unique blend of executive management, complemented by expertise in legislative relations and environmental policy. She also steers The Evergreen State College as a Trustee, with a focus on budget, finance, and strategic planning fortifying her commitment to quality higher education. Dr. Brooks holds a Ph.D. in anthropology, a Master’s of Science in historical archaeology, and a Master’s of Public Administration.

Joel Sacks

Joel Sacks was appointed as Director of the Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) in 2013. L&I’s mission is to “keep Washington safe and working.” The agency administers many vital programs including the state’s workers’ compensation system and its occupational safety and health program. In his time as L&I Director, workers’ compensation premium rates on a payroll basis dropped by more than 35 percent. The agency helped workers recover more than $50 million owed to them in wages through wage complaint investigations, and the rate of hospitalizations from job-related injuries has dropped by more than 30 percent.

Director Sacks’ position at L&I makes him one of three ex-officio members serving on the Washington State Investment Board (WSIB). He has served as the chair of the WSIB and as both chair and member of the Private Markets, Public Markets, Audit, and Administrative Committees. Director Sacks holds a Bachelor’s Degree in political science from Haverford College and a Master’s Degree in public administration from Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Public Affairs.

Bill Kehoe

Bill Kehoe joined Washington Technology Solutions as the Director and State Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Washington on August 1, 2021. Prior to WaTech, Director Kehoe was the CIO for Los Angeles County in California from 2017-2021, where he managed enterprise security, information management, enterprise architecture and technology consulting services for 37 county departments. He also served as an advisor to the Board of Supervisors and the Chief Executive Officer regarding enterprise technology strategy, policy, and governance.

Director Kehoe has a long history of managing information technology departments in local and state governments, including more than 15 years in Washington state agencies and counties. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Gonzaga University.