Kittitas County Coroner Censured For Alleged Conduct Violations

The Kittitas County Coroner has been officially censured.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports the Kittitas County Board of Commissioners voted to take the action against Nick Henderson for "corrosive management practices".

Commissioners unanimously approved the censure at a special meeting on Wednesday (Dec. 18) at the Kittitas County Courthouse.

The move comes after multiple complaints of discriminatory behavior were filed by county employees regarding Henderson, as well as an investigation by an independent law firm.

At the Wednesday proceedings, a letter of censure was given to Henderson which reportedly outlined their concerns about the findings of the independent investigation, including "a pattern of potentially unlawful and questionable judgment and actions" by the coroner.

The letter also stated that Henderson's behavior was found to be in violation of employment policies, employee codes of conduct, and the county's Code of Ethics, and expressed “grave concern” of a negative office environment which could lead to legal action against the county.

Henderson is an independently elected official and isn't subject to direct disciplinary action by the county. His most recent term began in 2022 and will end in 2026.