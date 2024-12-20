3% Average Rate Increase in Final 2025 Grant PUD Budget
Grant PUD Commissioners have approved a $312.2 million budget for 2025 which includes an average 3% rate and revenue increase and new rate-setting priorities in their final commission meeting of the year.
Beginning April 1st next year, the average Grant PUD residential electric customer will see a monthly increase of approximately $2.58 on their bill.
Grant PUD released more details in a news release on Friday
Other rate increases vary by individual customer class and include a 6 percent hike for industrial, Ag processing, Evolving indusctry, Vehicle fast charging and Ag Bolier customers.
The full schedule of rate increases approved by customer class;
- Residential (Schedule 1) 2.5%
- General service (Sch. 2) 2.5%
- Irrigation (Sch. 3) 2.5%
- Streetlights (Sch. 6) 6.0%
- Large Gen. Service (Sch. 7) 4.9%
- Industrial (Sch. 14) 6.0%
- Large industrial (Sch. 15) 2.5%
- Ag Processing (Sch. 16) 6.0%
- Evolving Industry (Sch. 17) 6.0%
- Vehicle fast charging (Sch. 19) 6.0%
- Ag Boiler (Sch. 85) 6.0%
Increases are based, in part, on the cost to supply each class with electricity.
The 2025 budget contains $243.3 million for capital projects to modernize machinery, expand and improve the utility’s capacity to generate and deliver electric and fiber service. Approximately $180 million will be devoted for electric system expansion, including new and upgraded substations and high-voltage transmission to reduce power outages and supply more electricity for industry in the Quincy and Moses Lake areas.
Plans for a new Ephrata Service Center will continue through 2025, with construction slated to begin in late 2026. The total cost has not been determined. A 34-acre site is under development near Walmart in Ephrata. The site was chosen to improve outage-related response times and provide additional room for offices, locker space, adequate restrooms, training, warehousing, electric shops, material storage and a transportation shop.
New Rate Setting Criteria
Commissioners also approved new rate-setting criteria based on three goals;
- assuring core customers receive the lowest rate possible
- social fairness
- rate classes that drive and pay for economic growth
