Grant PUD Commissioners have approved a $312.2 million budget for 2025 which includes an average 3% rate and revenue increase and new rate-setting priorities in their final commission meeting of the year.

Beginning April 1st next year, the average Grant PUD residential electric customer will see a monthly increase of approximately $2.58 on their bill.

Grant PUD released more details in a news release on Friday

Other rate increases vary by individual customer class and include a 6 percent hike for industrial, Ag processing, Evolving indusctry, Vehicle fast charging and Ag Bolier customers.

The full schedule of rate increases approved by customer class;

Residential (Schedule 1) 2.5%

General service (Sch. 2) 2.5%

Irrigation (Sch. 3) 2.5%

Streetlights (Sch. 6) 6.0%

Large Gen. Service (Sch. 7) 4.9%

Industrial (Sch. 14) 6.0%

Large industrial (Sch. 15) 2.5%

Ag Processing (Sch. 16) 6.0%

Evolving Industry (Sch. 17) 6.0%

Vehicle fast charging (Sch. 19) 6.0%

Ag Boiler (Sch. 85) 6.0%

Increases are based, in part, on the cost to supply each class with electricity.

The 2025 budget contains $243.3 million for capital projects to modernize machinery, expand and improve the utility’s capacity to generate and deliver electric and fiber service. Approximately $180 million will be devoted for electric system expansion, including new and upgraded substations and high-voltage transmission to reduce power outages and supply more electricity for industry in the Quincy and Moses Lake areas.

Plans for a new Ephrata Service Center will continue through 2025, with construction slated to begin in late 2026. The total cost has not been determined. A 34-acre site is under development near Walmart in Ephrata. The site was chosen to improve outage-related response times and provide additional room for offices, locker space, adequate restrooms, training, warehousing, electric shops, material storage and a transportation shop.

New Rate Setting Criteria

Commissioners also approved new rate-setting criteria based on three goals;

assuring core customers receive the lowest rate possible

social fairness

rate classes that drive and pay for economic growth