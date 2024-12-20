3% Average Rate Increase in Final 2025 Grant PUD Budget

3% Average Rate Increase in Final 2025 Grant PUD Budget

Grant PUD Commissioners with the book "Powering On: The Can-do Legacy Driving Grant PUD Into the Future" by John Harrison/Grant PUD

Grant PUD Commissioners have approved a $312.2 million budget for 2025 which includes an average 3% rate and revenue increase and new rate-setting priorities in their final commission meeting of the year.

Beginning April 1st next year, the average Grant PUD residential electric customer will see a monthly increase of approximately $2.58 on their bill.

Grant PUD released more details in a news release on Friday

Other rate increases vary by individual customer class and include a 6 percent hike for industrial, Ag processing, Evolving indusctry, Vehicle fast charging and Ag Bolier customers.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

The full schedule of rate increases approved by customer class;

  • Residential (Schedule 1)             2.5%
  • General service (Sch. 2)             2.5%
  • Irrigation (Sch. 3)                        2.5%
  • Streetlights (Sch. 6)                    6.0%
  • Large Gen. Service (Sch. 7)       4.9%
  • Industrial (Sch. 14)                      6.0%
  • Large industrial (Sch. 15)            2.5%
  • Ag Processing (Sch. 16)             6.0%
  • Evolving Industry (Sch. 17)         6.0%
  • Vehicle fast charging (Sch. 19)   6.0%
  • Ag Boiler (Sch. 85)                      6.0%

Increases are based, in part, on the cost to supply each class with electricity.

The 2025 budget contains $243.3 million for capital projects to modernize machinery, expand and improve the utility’s capacity to generate and deliver electric and fiber service. Approximately $180 million will be devoted for electric system expansion, including new and upgraded substations and high-voltage transmission to reduce power outages and supply more electricity for industry in the Quincy and Moses Lake areas.

Plans for a new Ephrata Service Center will continue through 2025, with construction slated to begin in late 2026. The total cost has not been determined.  A 34-acre site is under development near Walmart in Ephrata.  The site was chosen to improve outage-related response times and provide additional room for offices, locker space, adequate restrooms, training, warehousing, electric shops, material storage and a transportation shop.

New Rate Setting Criteria

Commissioners also approved new rate-setting criteria based on three goals;

  • assuring core customers receive the lowest rate possible
  • social fairness
  • rate classes that drive and pay for economic growth

Historic Film Footage Of Hanford Reactor in Washington

Wonder what the Hanford Nuclear Reactor looked like decades ago? Footage from a promotional film by Washington State Department of Commerce and Economic Development, created in the 1960s, highlights many industrial opportunities in the state - including its nuclear focus at Hanford. Footage is preserved and available on YouTube via PeriscopeFilm.

Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

 

 

 

Categories: Articles, KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ