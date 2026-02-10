Nestled in the Methow Valley, where the Twisp and Methow rivers meet, is the small town of Twisp. A population of fewer than 1,000 people is located in Okanogan County, surrounded by the North Cascades. This peaceful town feels far removed from the bright lights of Hollywood. However, it is the hometown of Jake Muxworthy, a notable actor born on September 10, 1978. Despite his acting roles, many people outside of the valley may not realize he calls this town home. a place known more for its vibrant arts scene and lively farmers’ market than for producing celebrities.

(L-R) Actors Brian Presley and Jake Muxworthy attend the Lions Gate International AFM Cocktail Party (2005), Getty Images

Muxworthy isn’t an A-list icon, no household name like those Seattle or Spokane natives who dominate screens. He is instead a working actor: steady, versatile, drawn to the shadowed edges of genre.

Jake Muxworthy’s work

He appeared early in Jet Li and DMX’s Cradle 2 the Grave (2003) as a paramedic, then slipped into David O. Russell’s eccentric I Heart Huckabees. His strongest roles lean darker—Henry in the brutal cult horror Borderland (2007), Holt in the demonic Asylum (2008), David in the post-Iraq nightmare Shadow (2009). Television brought him to 24 (as Gary, a mercenary’s boyfriend), Without a Trace, CSI: NY. He played characters who carried tension in their bones, men caught between ordinary life and something sinister.

(L-R) Jake Muxworthy, Martha Higareda, and Beto Cuevas (circa 2005) Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Which individuals in the entertainment industry are from Twisp?

Twisp claims him as its own, the only native son to cross into film and television. Others have ties—Stella Stevens owned land and ran a business here late in life; British punk Danbert Nobacon settled in the valley; survivalist Lynx Vilden built her off-grid Stone Age world nearby; poet Emily Warn has lived and written in the region. Yet Muxworthy stands apart: born here, raised amid the valley’s austere beauty, he carried that quiet, resilient spirit to Los Angeles.

In a culture obsessed with fame’s blinding light, Muxworthy reminds us that talent can emerge from the smallest towns. Drive through the Methow someday—past the cottonwoods, the galleries, the slow river—and remember: even in this remote corner of America, a boy once dreamed of the screen, and carried the valley’s silence into every shadowed role he played.

