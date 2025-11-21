The website BEST LIFE looked into the top fears for people in every state.

If I were to guess Washington’s fears, I’d mention earthquakes, tsunamis, rattlesnakes, spiders, or mask mandates. Aly, my morning co-host, has voiced her fear of the dark.

My biggest fear?

It's a toss-up between arriving late for my radio show or encountering a rattlesnake, mama bear, or mountain lion on my trail runs.

Washington sports fans would probably mention

The Seattle Mariners' owners' commitment to finally winning a World Series, the 49ers' finally winning a Super Bowl in the 21st Century, and the return of the Seattle Supersonics ever happening in my lifetime.

How did they come up with Washington’s actual worst fear?

They looked at a company named Area52, which used Google's Keyword tool. With this, they analyzed 49 fears - chosen from a university study. Those were then analyzed with Google Trends to see what type of fear was searched for in each state.

So, what is Washington’s biggest fear?

Being alone.

A top national medical facility gave its thoughts on why some people have a deep-rooted fear of being alone.

‘Some people can trace their fear of being alone to a negative or traumatic experience. Potential autophobia causes include: Being ignored, uncared for, or feeling abandoned. Divorce or loss of a parent during childhood.’ -The Cleveland Clinic

Residents of seven additional states, along with Washington, named being alone as their greatest fear. These states include Virginia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Colorado, Maryland, Missouri, and Nevada.

INFO: Best Life, The Cleveland Clinic

20 Photos That Perfectly Capture Small-Town Life in the 1970s Take a trip down memory lane — and down Main Street — with these photos from the 1970s that capture small-town life before social media and smartphones, when things were simpler, slower, and full of real-world experiences. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz