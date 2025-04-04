Moses Lake School District closes Groff Elementary through the next school year.

This announcement comes on the heels of a school board meeting Thursday night the board decided to take legal action against the contracting company who built the school.

“After evaluating expert findings and considering the ongoing disruption to our students and staff, we have determined that keeping Groff closed for the coming year is the most responsible and student-centered path forward,” said Superintendent Carol Lewis. “This allows us to focus fully on resolving the issues without the risk of reopening only to face further closures.”

Groff Elementary faced a series of challenges since opening in 2021, including electrical issues forcing a closure in April of last year, and an incident this March leading to the closure for the remainder of the school year. An Investigation revealed construction defects, which leads to the closure through the end of 2026.

The district says placement plans for Groff students in the 2025-26 school year are underway and will be shared with families in the coming weeks. Staff will also face reassignment.

“We know this is more than just a building—it’s a community,” Lewis said. “We are doing everything possible to protect that community while ensuring our students and staff have safe, stable, and consistent learning environments.”

The district's legal action will focus on holding the construction companies accountable and seek recovery for the costs of repairing the building.